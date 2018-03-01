Google+

Badger women fall in Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end, falling to Northwestern 68-63 in the Big Ten women’s tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half, but they outscored the Wildcats 27-15 in the fourth quarter to draw as close as two points.

Senior Cayla McMorris scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss.  McMorris finishes her career with 1,074 points, which ranks 22nd on the UW record list.

The Badgers recorded a season-low eight turnovers, but saw their season end with a 9-21 record.

 


