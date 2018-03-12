Beaver Dam blast building to be burned

A Beaver Dam apartment building is set to be deliberately burned later this week. A man was killed in a explosion, one week ago in Building 109 at the Village Glen apartment complex. The FBI did a controlled explosion last Wednesday, and Mayor Rebecca Glewen on Sunday confirmed there was another explosion last Thursday.

“There’s too many unknowns,” Glewen said, including what specific chemicals led to the explosion, and if there’s a connection to a chemical filled apartment discovered on Madison’s west side three weeks ago.

“We have on information connecting those at this time,” she said. “That’s part of the investigation that is ongoing.”

Residents of building 109 will not be allowed back in prior to the burn on Wednesday. “It was deemed just not safe for anyone to go in,” Glewen said.

The burn is set for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Precautions will be taken to save other parts of the complex, including a barrier to be placed in between Building 109 and neighboring Building #113.

