Beloit man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting death

A 33-year-old Beloit man convicted of shooting an Illinois man to death in a struggle over a gun will spend 10 years in prison. Judge James Daley passed his final sentence on Barquis D. McKnight on charges of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon Friday afternoon in Rock County Court.

The defense had argued that the man McKnight show to death last year, Eddie Jones, was a career criminal who was trying to confront McKnight when a scuffle over the gun ensued and Jones was shot to death.

In addition to the prison time, McKnight will serve 10 years of extended supervision.

WCLO