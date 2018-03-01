Brantner sentenced to 10 years for 1990 death of Berit Beck

The family of Berit Beck finally had their day in a Fond du Lac County courtroom Thursday. For more than 27 years they’ve waited for justice for their 18-year-old daughter who was murdered in Fond du Lac in the summer of 1990.

“Today there is no hiding for Dennis Brantner, Today there is no forgetting for Dennis Brantner. Today is Berit’s Day.” District Attorney Eric Toney said,

Judge Robert Wirtz sentenced the 64-year-old Brantner to 10 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. Afterwards Berit’s parents Dave and Diane Beck and her younger brother Ben talked to the press.

Diane Beck says Berit was a musically-talented young woman who was well-liked and a good person. “She was a unique individual. She had so many loves and interests and cared about projects, and people, and kids.”

Sheriff Mick Fink was a young detective when Berit’s disappearance and murder was first investigated. He was impressed that the Beck’s were able to endure over the years.

“What I feel sitting here today is that I’m just absolutely inspired by Dave, Diane, Ben and their extended family. You know that they were able to hang together through all this time, put up with us and the struggles that we had along the way.”

Brantner is currently serving time on a drug conviction. Along with the homicide conviction he could end up serving a total of 13 years and 2 months in prison. He would 75 years old when he gets out.

