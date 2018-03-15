Braun leads Brewers to Cactus League win over the White Sox

Ryan Braun clubbed a pair of home runs, including a second-inning grand slam to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 11-3 Cactus League win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Braun is hitting .400 for the spring.

The Brewers also got home runs from Travis Shaw, Keon Broxton and Jake Hager.

Starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin lowered his ERA to 0.87, pitching 4 2/3 innings while allowing four hits, three unearned runs and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Brewers improved to 13-6-1 in Cactus League play. They’ll send Brent Suter (2-0) to the mound today against the Texas Rangers.

Just 14 days until opening day for the Brewers. They’ll open the 2018 regular season on March 29 in San Diego, against the Padres.