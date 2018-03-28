Brewers drop exhibition finale in Houston

The Milwaukee Brewers lost both of their exhibition games in Houston, falling to the Astros in Tuesday’s finale 8-1.

The Brewers finished exhibition play 19-12-2.

Houston’s Carlos Correa clubbed an opposite-field grand slam in the first inning off of Brewers starter Zach Davies. In his final tune-up for the regular season, Davies pitched three innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Charlie Morton went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit, no walks and he struck out eight.

The Brewers will still have to finalize their roster before Thursday’s regular season opener in San Diego. They have three relievers for two jobs in the bullpen, to be decided between J.J. Hoover, Oliver Drake and Taylor Williams. They also will have to decide between Jesus Aguilar and Ji-Man Choi for the final spot in the bench.

It’s also possible the Brewers could make a late deal instead of sending a player to the minors or giving them their all-out release.