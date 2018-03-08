Brewers hold off Royals in Cactus League

Hernan Perez added two more hits and two more rbi’s as the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Kansas City Royals 10-6 in Surprise, Arizona.

Perez improved his Cactus League average to .423 to go along with 10 runs batted in.

Eric Sogard and Jesus Aguilar each had a pair of hits and Mauricio Dubon added a two-run double.

Junior Guerra pitched four innings, allowing six hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk with three strikeouts. Guerra is in the mix for one of the two final spots in the Brewers starting rotation.

The Brewers are 8-4-1 in Cactus League play. They’ll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon.

Davies to miss his next start

Brewers pitcher Zach Davies will miss his next spring start with a strained left oblique muscle. Manager Craig Counsell said he still expects Davies to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Davies reported discomfort in his left side after his outing on Saturday against Colorado.

Davies went 17-9 last season with a 3.90 ERA. He was the only Brewers starter not to miss a start, making 33 of them last season.