Brewers to add reliever Jennings

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 25-man opening day roster on Wednesday and it included a pair of reserve first basemen, Jesus Aguilar and Ji-Man Choi.

Choi’s stay could end quickly after the Brewers agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Dan Jennings, who was released by Tampa Bay.

Choi was kept as an extra bat for the opening series against the San Diego Padres, which starts today. he hit .409 in 27 spring games.

But the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported today that the Brewers had an agreement with Jennings, pending physical. Choi has a minor league option and will likely be headed for Colorado Springs once the Jennings deal can become official.