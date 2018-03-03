Bucks drop fourth straight in loss to the Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks losing streak has reached four games after falling to the Indiana Pacers 103-96 on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

It was a scrappy game with the two teams combining for five technical fouls in the first quarter alone.

Things settled down in the second half, but unfortunately, so did the Bucks offense. The Pacers came from 58-53 down with seven minutes in the third quarter and took a 17 point lead. The Pacers started their comeback by going on a 14-1 run.

With the Bucks trailing 93-76, they went on a late run to make the score respectable again, but it wouldn’t be enough to prevent another home loss.

Khris Middleton had a team high 30 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, but hit just 6 of 18 shots from the field.

The Bucks are off on Saturday, then play at home Sunday night against Philadelphia and at Indiana on Monday.