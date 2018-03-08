Bucks drop into eighth place after falling to Houston

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to 17 straight games, knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Wednesday night. The Bucks have dropped 6 of their last seven, which sees them fall into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his game leading 30 points in the second half.

Houston’s James Harden finished with 26 points, 21 of those coming in the first half.

Khris Middleton added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe and Sterling Brown added 15 points each.

The Bucks (34-31) will host the New York Knicks (24-41) at the Bradley Center on Friday night. The Knicks have dropped 13 of their last 14 games.