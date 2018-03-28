Bucks drop opener on West Coast

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled defending the three this season and last night’s West Coast opener in Los Angeles against the Clippers was no acception.

The Clippers hit their first seven three-point shots to start the game and finished it by hitting their last three, on the way to a 105-98 victory over the Bucks.

Overall, the Clippers hit 15 of 28 from distance (53.6%). It’s the ninth time that Milwaukee has allowed 15 or more three-pointers in a game this season. On the flip side, the Bucks hit just 6 of 23 from distance (26.1%).

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a four point lead but struggled to get anything going in the final frame. They still led by five with 8:17 left to play but went scoreless for over four minutes as the Clippers went on a 13-0 run to finish off the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. Khris Middleton added 22 points, but the Bucks committed 17 turnovers.

Jabari Parker played well on the defensive end, but finished the game just 1 for 12 from the field on offense.

The Bucks (39-35) play game two of their four game trip at Golden State (54-20) on Thursday night.

The Warriors have been hit by injuries and the flu bug, but Kevin Durant (rib) is expected to return against the Bucks. Draymond Green (flu-like symptoms) is also expected to return in time for the game.