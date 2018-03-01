Bucks drop third straight, fall to Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a good start in the first quarter, shooting 61.9% from the field in the opening frame. But the Bucks looked disinterested the rest of the way, falling to the Pistons in Detroit 110-87 on Wednesday night.

The Pistons outscored Milwaukee 56-34 in the paint and had 22 offensive rebounds for the game, 15 in the first half alone.

The two teams were tied at 32 after one quarter, then the Pistons held the Bucks to 12 points in the second quarter to take a 53-44 halftime lead.

The Pistons led by as many as 20 in the third and were never seriously threatened. The Bucks missed their first 11 field goal attempts to start the fourth quarter.

Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.

Detroit finished with a 57-35 advantage on the boards. Andrew Drummond had 16 of them, including 10 offensive boards. It’s Drummonds 18th career game with at least 10, the most among active players.

The Piston’s bench, which has not been overly productive as of late, outscored the Bucks bench 63-30.

The Bucks (33-28) get the day off today. They’ll face the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday night.