Bucks fall at Indiana

The formula has been the same for the Milwaukee Bucks recently. They take a narrow lead into halftime, fall behind by double digits in the third quarter and make a game of it in the fourth but falling short.

Last night, the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers 92-89. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 18 points and 12 rebounds, had a chance to force overtime with a three pointer that fell short at the buzzer.

Eric Bledsoe had 26 points to lead the Bucks. Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 to lead the Pacers.

The Bucks have now dropped 5 of their last 6 games and dropped the season series to the Packers 3-1.

The bucks (34-30) return to the court Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets (49-13). Houston has the best record in the NBA. Rockets guard James Harden leads the league in scoring at 31.2 points a game.