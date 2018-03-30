Bucks knock off short-handed Warriors

Kevin Durant’s return for the Golden State Warriors was short-lived in a 116-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland on Thursday night.

Durant was ejected in the second quarter of his first game back from a rib injury after picking up a pair of technical fouls. Durant was ejected after continues use of profanity. It’s the fifth time he’s been tossed this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 32 points on 14 of 18 shooting for the Bucks. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Eric Bledsoe added 20 points. Jabari Parker rebounded from a 1-for-12 shooting night against the Clippers on Tuesday night, by scoring 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting against the Warriors.

Quinn Cook hit all five of his threes on his way to a career high 30 points in the loss.

The Bucks (40-35) are a half-game behind the Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Houston clinched home court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs with Golden State’s loss.

The Bucks are in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday night.