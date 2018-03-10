Bucks pull away late to beat Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter last night, helping the Milwaukee Bucks pull away to beat the New York Knicks 120-112 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo hit 14 of 18 at the free throw line and added 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 30 points, hitting 11 of 16 from the field.

The Bucks shot 56% from the field and got double digit scoring from Tyler Zeller, Jabari Parker and Sterling Brown off of their bench, helping snap a 2-game losing streak.

The Knicks have now dropped 14 of their last 15 games.

The Bucks (35-31) are off until Monday when they travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies (18-47). Memphis currently owns a league-worst 16-game losing streak after they fell to Utah on Friday night.