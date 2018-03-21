Bucks sign Jennings to second 10-day contract

The Milwaukee Bucks will have point guard Brandon Jennings for tonight’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Bradley Center. They signed Jennings to a second 10-day contract after his initial 10-day deal expired on Tuesday.

Jennings averaged 6 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the four games he’s played with the Bucks. He nearly recorded a triple-double in his debut against Memphis on March 12 (16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds).

Jennings was drafted by the Bucks in 2009 and spent his first four NBA seasons with the team.

The Bucks are 37-33 on the season and sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They’re a half game behind 7th place Miami.

The Clippers come to Milwaukee tonight riding a four-game losing streak. They fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-109 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.