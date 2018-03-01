Campbell charged with possession of improvised explosives

Charges have been filed against a Madison man – 30-year-old Brian Campbell – who had dangerous chemicals in his apartment. “What is alleged here is he has all the accoutrements to put together a fully functioning pipe bomb or explosive,” Dane County Commissioner Brian Asmus said Wednesday. “That’s pretty frightening.”

Campbell is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of improvised explosives and misdemeanor bail jumping. Campbell was ticketed last year by a building inspector who found chemicals in his apartment, and was almost evicted.

WIBA