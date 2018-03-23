Can Williams help the Packers?

Tramon Williams spent nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers before spending time in Cleveland and last year with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, at the age of 35, the Packers are reportedly interested in the veteran again.

NFL Network analyst James Jones reported that the Packers have agreed to a two-year contract with Williams, who started 9 of 13 games with Arizona last season. He finished with two interceptions, 41 tackles and 12 pass breakups.

Williams had a total of 32 interceptions during his first stretch with the Packers.

Packers to visit with Matthews

The Packers are scheduled to host former Buffalo and Philadelphia wide receiver Jordan Matthews on a free agent visit on Friday.

After a solid three seasons with the Eagles, Matthews was traded to Buffalo. But he played in just 10 games with the Bills last season while dealing with injuries. Matthews would eventually undergo knee and ankle surgeries in December, finishing the season with 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown.

At 6’3, 212 lbs., Matthews would provide the Packers with another big target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.