Charges filed in Oconto County standoff

Charges have been filed in Oconto County Court, against a 50-year-old Lena man accused of firing at officers during a Sunday standoff at his home.

Prosecutors say Thomas Benser choked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend on Saturday. She allegedly called police the following day, saying Benser sent her a voicemail where he threatened to kill himself and any officers who tried to arrest him.

Officers say Benser fired at them, with the standoff lasting roughly ten hours. No details were released on how the standoff ended.

Benser faces 14 different charges, ranging from five counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, to disorderly Conduct.

WTAQ