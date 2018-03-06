DACA rally held outside Ryan’s Racine office

The largest immigration rally to date in downtown Racine was bolstered by dozens of students bussed in from Milwaukee to join their counterparts from Racine Unified, and with others from groups like Voces de la Frontera, and citizens wanting Congress and the President to have a clean vote on the Dream Act.

The students walked around parts of Racine before gathering at Monument Square, where speeches led to separate marches in areas nearby, the groups chanting as they kept moving under the watchful eyes of Racine Police.

Some two-dozen adult protesters went into the intersection of 6th & Main, and sat down in front of motorists and law enforcement. Eventually, they were warned about arrest, and then police gently got each protester standing, secured their hands behind them, and each was led to waiting paddy wagons. They were booked, and then released, as the protests continued for the media.

Among those taken away were Congressional candidates Cathy Myers and Randy Bryce, along with Milwaukee State Representative JoCasta Zamarripa.

The immigration rally in Racine was one of many held around the state, and the country. The DACA program grants legal status to undocumented immigrants who came to this country as children. It was originally set to expire on Monday.

WRJN