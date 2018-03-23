Davies leads Brewers to 1-0 win over Royals

The Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Kansas City Royals 1-0 in Cactus League play in Phoenix on Thursday.

Zach Davies (2-0) allowed just four hits with a walk and three strikeouts over five innings to earn the victory. J.J. Hoover, Oliver Drake and Nate Griep combined for four scoreless innings of relief, giving the Brewers their 18th victory, which is number one in the Cactus League.

Brett Phillips clubbed a home run, his second in three days, to give the Brewers their only run in the victory.

The Brewers (18-8-2) will take on the Cubs this afternoon. Brandon Woodruff faces Tyler Chatwood in the pitching matchup.

The Brewers will open the regular season on Thursday, March 29 in San Diego.

Miley to miss time

Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley suffered a groin injury on Wednesday. One day later, it was revealed that Miley would miss around a month. But instead of parting company, the two sides have agreed to allow Miley remain with the Brewers until he is healthy again with more discussion on his future to come at that time.

Miley signed a minor-league contract just before the start of spring training and was in line for a spot in the starting rotation before the injury.