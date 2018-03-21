Emerald Ash Borer quarantine now statewide

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection has placed all of Wisconsin under a quarantine for Emerald Ash Borer. Sharon Gilson with DATCP said the move makes sense, given the existing number of county quarantines.

“Every single county in Wisconsin now is either under quarentine for EAB, or else they’re adjacent to a county that is under quarantine” she said.

The statewide quarantine means there are no longer restrictions on moving firewood from county to county — but Gilson said that’s still not a good idea.

“There are all kinds of pests that firewood can carry . . . maybe a pest that we don’t even know that we have in Wisconsin yet. And you could be the first one to bring it to the northwoods.”

State parks, and national forest campgrounds will still require you to bring your firewood from within a certain radius, or buy wood with a DATCP certification.