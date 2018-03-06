Explosion at Beaver Dam apartment complex kills one

An explosion at a Beaver Dam apartment complex killed a man Monday afternoon. Police Chief John Kruezinger said during a Tuesday morning press conference that chemicals and what he called “explosive devices” are still inside the unit — along with the man’s body.

Kruezinger said investigators will have to plan carefully for reentering the unit, and described the situation inside as unstable. “Any type of disruption could cause an explosion.” The initial responders to the scene entered long enough to take photos, which were than forwarded to the FBI, he said.

Some residents are allowed to return to their homes at the Village Glen Apartments on Knaup Drive, but others may be displaced for some time.

The police department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are maintaining the evacuation order in place for all other residences that have already been evacuated. Residences that have not yet been deemed safe, they ask those residents to not try to return to their home as they will not be allowed in.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are helping local law enforcement agencies with the investigation.

The explosion happened around 1 p.m. Monday, blowing out all the windows and sliding glass doors in the apartment where it happened. The man who died is in his late 20’s and is assumed to be the tenant, although Kruezinger said that’s yet to be confirmed.

