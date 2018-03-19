Facebook ad promotes Marathon County mine proposal

A “dark money” ad on Facebook is apparently aimed at trying to influence a proposed Marathon County metallic mining ordinance.

The sponsored post on Facebook was posted around 9 am Saturday morning from a website named Marathon Mining Jobs. The ad specifically calls on residents to contact members of the county board to support “Clean Mining” in Marathon County.

But the ad itself is from a website with no mention of who is purchasing or supporting the message. The the website is hosted by a Canadian firm that specializes in anonymous web hosting.