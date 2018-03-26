Father and son killed in farm accident

A Barron County man and his teenage son died in a farm accident over the weekend. According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, 51-year old Daniel Briel and his 14-year old son David Briel died when silage in a silo collapsed on them just before 9pm Saturday on their farm on 17 1/2 Street, south of Barron.

Investigators said that three people were in the silo when the silage collapse occurred, but one managed to get out and call 911.

Using thermal imaging devices and portable extraction equipment, the Barron Fire Department was able to free the victims, but were unable to revive them, and they were declared dead at the scene.

WJMC