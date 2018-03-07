Fitzgerald: Lincoln Hills bill ‘not ready for prime time’

Governor Scott Walker remains “confident” a plan to reorganize juvenile corrections will pass the Legislature. But the Republican leader of the state Senate is not.

The bill — which would close the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison by 2010 — passed the Assembly unanimously last month.

Walker met with Senate Republicans Wednesday morning to talk about that and other issues he considers crucial. His office issued a statement calling the discussions “productive.”

But state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Associated Press that the Lincoln Hills plan is “not ready for prime time.” Fitzgerald called the negotiations to create the bill “horrendous” and said it “didn’t go through the right channels.”