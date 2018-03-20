Foxconn picks three contractors for Mt. Pleasant project

Foxconn Technology Group has selected three firms to serve as the lead contractors and designers for its $10 billion display manufacturing campus planned for Racine County.

M+W Gilbane, CH2M, and The Sigma Group are scheduled begin to work within the next 60 days to hire construction workers to support phase one of the project, according to a company press release.

“Together, these three companies form a great team, and they will serve as instrumental local partners as Foxconn starts the construction of our advanced display manufacturing campus and science and technology park,” said Louis Woo, Special Assistant to the Founder and CEO of Foxconn. “Each company has a track record of excellence and a commitment to quality that will help us take advantage of the talented and hard-working workforce in Wisconsin.” M+W Gilbane will provide services as the Professional Construction Manager. They will provide a range of pre-construction services, from budget and bid development to construction management programs and the start of earth-moving activities. M+W Gilbane will begin issuing bid requests in the next several weeks. CH2M Companies, Ltd. will provide comprehensive engineering and architecture services including planning and environmental permitting for the project. The Sigma Group will provide the project with a range of environmental consulting and engineering services relating to permitting, planning and site design.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build the manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant. It’s contract with the state is the result of a $3 billion dollar incentive package. Foxconn would have to create 13,000 jobs to get the full incentive.