Georgia is the next stop for Tom Crean

After nine seasons at Marquette and nine more at Indiana, Tom Crean has his next building project. Crean was hired as the next head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. ESPN’s Adrina Wojnarowski reported the deal is for six years.

Crean spent the last year as an analyst for ESPN after being fired at Indiana following an 18-16 season in Bloomington in 2016-17.

Georgia has a news conference scheduled for Friday afternoon to make the announcement official.

Crean’s hiring comes one day after former Ohio State coach Thad Matta withdrew from the Georgia coaching search.

Mark Fox was fired on Saturday after making just two NCAA Tournament appearances in his nine seasons.

While at Indiana, Crean led the Hoosiers into the NCAA Tournament four times, reaching the Sweet 16 three times.