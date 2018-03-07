Green Bay captures 4th straight Horizon League title

Senior guard Allie LeClaire scored 24 points and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player as the Green Bay Phoenix (29-3) knocked off Wright State 62-44 to capture the women’s Horizon League Championship on Tuesday in Detroit.

Senior teammate Jessica Lindstrom added 12 points and 14 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season and 41st of her career.

Green Bay’s stellar defense held HL Player of the Year Chelsea Welch to just 13 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

The Phoenix captured their fourth straight HL title and 7th in the last eight years. They are now 16-4 all-time in the tournament’s biggest game and continued their dominance over Wright State as well, winning its 62nd game in 66 all-time meetings.

The 29 wins by the Phoenix are the most since the 2012-13 season and it’s the sixth time in program history the team has reached that mark.

Green Bay now awaits its seeding in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, with the bracket being announced on Selection Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.