Happ to test NBA waters

Following Wisconsin‘s 63-60 loss to Michigan State at the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, Badger big man Ethan Happ said he plans to test the NBA waters. Happ also made it clear if he isn’t projected to be taken in the first round he will return to Wisconsin.

Happ shot down reports that he is considering leaving Wisconsin as a graduate transfer.

Happ hit 10 of 15 shots in the loss on Friday, leading UW with 22 points. But he missed the front end of the bonus with 26.8 seconds left and the Badgers trailing by two. He played just 26 minutes because of foul trouble.

Happ led the Badgers in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (8.0). He also finished number one on the team in steals, blocked shots and assists.