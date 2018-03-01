Jakubowski sentenced to five years in state prison

Convicted gun store burglar Joseph Jakubowski is sentenced Wednesday on charges of burglary, theft, and possession of burglarious tools.

Jakubowski was convicted in both Rock County and federal court of burglarizing Armageddon Supply in Janesville last year, sparking a nation-wide manhunt.

Judge James Daley sentenced Jakubowski to a total of nine-and-a-half years in prison on the three charges. Five of those years will be served consecutively to the 14 years Jakubowski is already serving on the federal charges.

“Do what you need to do to me, man,” Jajubowski said. “I don’t care.”

WCLO