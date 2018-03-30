Janis signs with the Cleveland Browns

Free agent wide receiver and special teamer Jeff Janis is the latest to leave the Green Bay Packers and joined the Cleveland Browns.

After four years in Green Bay, the former 7th round draft pick signed with the Browns on Friday.

Janis could get a chance as a receiver in Cleveland, but it’s most likely that his most prominent role will continue to be on special teams, where he flourished with the Packers.

In four seasons as a receiver with the Packers, Janis had 17 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland, which is led by former Packers college scouting director John Dorsey as the Browns general manager, lured both Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to join the Browns front office. Then, the Packers traded cornerback Damarious Randall to Cleveland for backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.