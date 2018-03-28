Judge denies Walker request for special elections delay

A judge says Governor Scott Walker will have to call special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats. Dane County Judge Richard Niess Tuesday declined to grant Walker’s request for another week, to call special elections in the 1st Senate and 42nd Assembly Districts.

The State Journal reports that keeps a Thursday deadline in place, in a ruling last week by another Dane County judge. The state Department of Justice has indicated Walker will appeal Niess’ ruling.

Meanwhile, state Senate Republicans are moving ahead with legislation to substantially change the state’s special elections law. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said a committee would hold a hearing on that today.