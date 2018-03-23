Judge orders Walker to schedule special elections

A Dane County judge rules that Governor Scott Walker must call special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats. A Walker spokeswoman said the governor’s office is working with the state Department of Justice to determine the next steps.

Judge Josann Reynolds ruled Walker must order elections in the 1st state Senate District and 42nd Assembly District by March 29. The decision — on a suit filed by a group led by former U-S Attorney General Eric Holder — is likely to be appealed.

The seats were vacated in December when Senator Frank Lasee and Representative Keith Ripp were appointed to jobs within state government. Both are Republicans. Walker argues leaving the seats vacant until the November elections is not a problem. Democrats argue it’s not right for residents of the districts to be unrepresented.