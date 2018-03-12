Jury: Flatoff was competent during fatal Neenah standoff

Jurors have found a man was not suffering from a mental disease when he caused a deadly standoff in Neenah. They came back with a verdict Monday afternoon in the second phase of Brian Flatoff’s trial. The 48-year-old man claimed he was not competent when he went to Eagle Nation Cycles, in December of 2015.

The jury found Flatoff guilty of all 14 criminal charges last Friday. Dr. Nathan Glassman testified that Flatoff had post-traumatic stress disorder, but he had recovered from it.

Hostage Michael Funk was shot and killed by two Neenah police officers, after he ran outside with a gun.

WHBY