Jury selection set to begin for trial in death of UW Stout student

Jury selection is to begin next month in the murder trial for a Twin Cities man accused of killing a UW Stout student. About one dozen motions were offered at a pre-trial hearing Friday in Dunn County.

An estimated 70 potential jurors will be called in due to extensive news coverage of the case.

Cullen Osburn is accused of killing exchange student Hussain Alnahdi in October 2016. Witnesses told police they saw Osburn hitting Alnahdi in the face. The victim died of a brain injury.

Osburn entered a not guilty plea more than a year ago.