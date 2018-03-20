Lebron James leads Cavs past Bucks

Lebron James imposed his will on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night as the Cavaliers pulled out a 124-117 win.

With Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue announcing earlier in the day that he would be taking a leave of absence to address health issues, James responded with his third triple-double in the last four games, 16th of the season and 71st of his career. James tallied 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to move four games in front of the Bucks in the NBA Central Division race.

Kevin Love also returned to the Cavaliers lineup after missing six weeks with a broken left hand, scoring 18 points in 25 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and was perfect (11 for 11) at the free throw line. Khris Middleton added 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting, but the Bucks fell into eighth place in the Eastern Conference after Miami knocked off Denver.

The Bucks once again struggled to defend the three. Cleveland his 15 of 38 from distance, while the Bucks were just 8 of 31.

The Bucks (37-33) will return to Milwaukee to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Thomas honored

The Cavaliers honored former Browns tackle Joe Thomas, introducing him to the crowd during a timeout. Thomas, who held his retirement press conference on Monday, received a standing ovation. The Wisconsin native played his college football with the Badgers.