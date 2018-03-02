Man and monkeys caught in marijuana growing operation

A man and his monkeys are in custody, as the result of an investigation into a marijuana growing operation in northwest Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant Thursday in Comstock.

Inside a barn on the property, they found over 300 marijuana plants, and a sophisticated growing operation.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Haney was arrested and is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of manufacturing marijuana. Last fall, Haney called police to help him capture two monkeys he owned, that had gotten loose in a separate part of the same barn.

Fitzgerald said the monkeys were also taken into custody Thursday, and are in a safe and secure location.

WJMC