Marquette falls to Villanova in Big East quarterfinals

Marquette’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a big hit on Thursday night when they fell to Big East power Villanova 94-70 in New York.

Jay Wright became the winningest coach in Villanova history with 414 wins (414-165).

The Wildcats (28-4) took control in the second half as they shoot for their third Big East Tournament title in four years. Mikal Bridges hit four three-pointers and scored 25 points. Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson added 21 points. The Wildcats hit 15 of their 29 three’s, including 11 of 17 in the second half.

The Golden Eagles (19-13) got 23 points from Markus Howard and 22 from Andrew Rowsey in the loss.

Marquette will now sit and wait to see if their record, as well as the strength of the Big East Conference will be enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament. It would seem unlikely, but the Golden Eagles will stay prepared for whatever postseason tournament comes calling.

“I believe we’re an NCAA Tournament team,” Coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “But that’s not something I get to decide on. I think our team has had a really good year, especially considering our youth. And I think our team is capable of winning games in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova moves into tonight’s Big East semifinals against Butler.