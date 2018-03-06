Google+

Marquette, Green Bay advancing to title games tonight

Both Marquette and Green Bay are headed back to their respective conference title games today.

Allazia Blockton poured in a career-high 32 points to lead Marquette to a 76-70 win over Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament on Monday.

The Golden Eagles (23-8) will take on DePaul (25-7) in the Big East championship game at 6 p.m. tonight.

Amani Wilborn added 16 and Danielle King 12 for the Golden Eagles.

Green Bay advances

The Green Bay Phoenix (28-3) advanced to today’s Horizon League championship game against Wright State.  The Phoenix knocked off Youngstown State 66-45 in Monday’s semifinals, reaching the HL championship game for the eighth straight season.

Senior Jessica Lindstrom scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to set a program Division 1 record with 1,000 career rebounds.

Today’s title game tips off at 11am from Detroit.


