Marquette survives and advances in NIT (AUDIO)

Despite 17 turnovers and a struggling offense, the Marquette Golden Eagles survived and knocked off Harvard 67-60 in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.

With the two teams struggled while playing under new NIT rules, including a longer three-point line. They collectively combined to shoot 18 of 53 from the field while committing 18 turnovers.

Marquette led 27-21 at the half, then pushed their lead to 19 in the fourth quarter. Harvard was able to then cut the lead to five at 65-60, large in part to Marquette turnovers.

Markus Howard had 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles (20-13), who advance to the second round against Oregon at the Al McGuire Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Andrew Rowsey added 15 and Sophomore forward Sam Hauser was held to four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He was in foul trouble throughout and played just 15 minutes.

The Golden Eagles hit 7 of 16 three pointers from the longer distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski said it’s a big game for his team :14

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on Marquette’s defense :20

AUDIO: Markus Howard says they didn’t want their season to end :22