Marquette women fall in Big East title game

The Marquette women’s basketball team fell to the DePaul Blue Demons 98-63 in the Big East Championship game.

The Blue Demons outscored the Golden Eagles 30-12 in the second quarter, leading 52-29 at halftime. DePaul hit 7 three-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 16 treys for the game.

Amarah Coleman scored a career high 27 points for the Blue Demons. Amani Wilborn had 12 points to lead Marquette. The Golden Eagles Allazia Blockton, who won Big East Player of the Year honors, was held to just eight points.

Marquette (23-9) has to wait to hear its name called when the NCAA women’s field is announced on Monday night.