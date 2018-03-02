Meagan Wolfe named interim head of Elections Commission

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has named Meagan Wolfe of Madison to serve as interim administrator of the agency and Wisconsin’s chief election official. Wolfe replaces Michael Haas, who was not confirmed by the Wisconsin State Senate, and who announced last month that he was stepping down.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who had questioned whether Haas was evenhanded with Republicans in leading the agency, released the following statement:

“I am encouraged by the commission’s unanimous decision to promote Meagan Wolfe to interim director and restore stability to the top of the commission. I met with Ms. Wolfe last week and was impressed with her wide breadth of knowledge regarding elections issues. Her experience with security and technology issues, as well as her relationships with municipal clerks all over the state, will serve the commission well. “I look forward to having a positive working relationship with the new administration. I encourage my senate Republican colleagues to meet with Ms. Wolfe before the legislature adjourns to learn about her qualifications and her approach to managing the agency.”

Wolfe currently supervises the agency’s IT staff and has been responsible for Wisconsin’s election security planning. Before becoming assistant administrator, Wolfe lead Wisconsin’s voter outreach efforts starting in 2011.

The administrator’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the State Senate. Her initial salary will be $120,000. Haas will remain with the agency for the time being as a staff counsel and to assist with the transition.