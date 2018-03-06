MU poll finds skepticism on Foxconn deal

The newest Marquette University Law School poll indicates skepticism for the Foxconn project, with 49% of responders feeling the $3-billion dollars in state incentives to attract the $10-billion dollar project in Racine County is too much.

The Mount Pleasant manufacturing facility could create up to 13,000 jobs. A total of 800 voters were polled.

The poll found little change in President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Wisconsin. The 43% favorable rating is up two points from June. Trump’s disapproval rating dropped from 51% to 50%.

Governor Scott Walker’s approval rating is the same now as it was the last time he was on the ballot. The poll says 47% of respondents view the governor favorably, the same as in 2014. Walker’s disapproval rating is 47%, compared to 48% in the June poll.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s approval rating is 37%, with 39% disapproving. More than 80% of voters say they don’t know enough to form an opinion on either of Baldwin’s Republican challengers, Kevin Nicholson or Leah Vukmir.