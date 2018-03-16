Nelson gets two-year deal with Oakland

Just two days after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Jordy Nelson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Nelson’s deal is reportedly worth $15 million, including $13 million in guaranteed money.

Nelson spent 10 seasons with the Packers but saw his production drop last season after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. With Rodgers, Nelson had six touchdown receptions in the first five games. Once Brett Hundley took over, Nelson didn’t catch a single touchdown pass the rest of the season.

He finished the season with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns.

The Raiders also added running back Doug Martin and released wide receiver Michael Crabtree.