No links to terrorism in Beaver Dam explosion

Investigators say there are no known links to terrorism, in connection with last week’s fatal explosion at a Beaver Dam apartment complex.

The building where the March 5 explosion, and March 7 detonation of chemicals, took place is set to be burned down this Wednesday. There’s still no word on what type of chemicals were in the Building 109 unit at the Village Glen apartments. Concerns over the chemicals have led to the decision for the planned burn.

Residents will not be allowed inside the building prior to the burn, which is set for 10:00 a.m. “This was a difficult, long and agonizing decision,” Beaver Dam police chief John Kreuziger said Monday, adding that the decision came down to “life or property.”

The identity of the man who died has still not been revealed.

A total of 15 families have been displaced. County officials and local organizations are helping them.

Monetary donations for the displaced residents are being collected at all Dodge County Horicon Bank locations, with $4,444 having been collected as of 11 am Monday.

Non-monetary donations can be taken to either the St. Vincent de Paul on Dodge Drive or the Dodge County American National Bank location.

Beaver Dam fire chief Alan Mannel said not even firefighters will be allowed in the building, which will be ignited at either end and allowed to burn. Road closures and flight/drone restrictions will be in place in the area of the burn, starting at 9 am Wednesday.