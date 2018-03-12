Oshkosh lays claim to final four spot in men’s basketball

The UW-Oshkosh Titans advanced to the NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball final four for the first time in program history, knocking off Augustana 95-88 in overtime on Saturday.

The Titans (24-7) were tied 76-76 after regulation and then won the overtime period 19-12.

Former Kimberly standout Ben Boots led the Titans with a career-high 36 points, hitting 12 of 23 from the field. Teammate Brett Wittchow added 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

Oshkosh hit 17 of 35 (48.6%) from three-point range as a team and made 24 of 31 (77.4%) at the free throw line. The 17 made three-point baskets are tied for second most in school history.

The Titans will face Ramapo in Friday’s semifinal game in Salem, Virginia. Springfield will face Nebraska Wesleyan in the other semifinal with the winners to meet the following day for the D-3 National Championship.