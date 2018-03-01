Packers looking to add to WR group

New Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

It would appear that the Packers would like to have wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb back and it could come with some financial concessions.

“They still have value,” McCarthy said. “There’s no question about it. Their leadership, their instincts, their awareness as players, it increases as their years go on. You’re always going to measure the physical part of it. That’s the science and chess match of this whole thing. Jordy and Randall can still play. But we need to improve.”

Nelson finished last season with 53 catches for 482 yards. His six touchdown receptions came in the first five games with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Cobb had 66 receptions for 653 yards and four TDs in 15 games.

For Nelson, Gutekunst believes his six touchdowns in the first five games with Aaron Rodgers is a more accurate indication of what he can do for the Packers offense.

The Packers signed Davante Adams to a new contract and they’re hoping to add depth at the position, whether it’s through the draft or the use of free agency.

The Scouting Combine continues today. Running backs and offensive linemen will work out for NFL scouts today.