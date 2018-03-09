Packers visit with Wilkerson

Free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson left Green Bay after meeting with the Packers on Thursday. He has scheduled visits with New Orleans and Kansas City.

Wilkerson was released by the New York Jets early in the week and made Green Bay his first stop. Mike Pettine, who is the Packers new defensive coordinator, served in the same capacity with the Jets when Wilkerson was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Shields signs with the Rams

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Sam Shields is back in the NFL. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Shields hasn’t played since suffering a concussion in the Packers 2016 season opener against Jacksonville. It was Shields second serious concussion in less than a year. He sat out the entire 2017 season after being released by the Packers.

If he makes the team, Shields could face discipline from the NFL in relation to his 2016 arrest on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shields pleaded no contest to the marijuana charge and the paraphernalia charge was dropped.