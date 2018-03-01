Google+

Rep. Adam Jarchow will not seek reelection

By

An Assembly Republican from northwest Wisconsin won’t be running for reelection. Representative Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake made the announcement in a statement posted to the DrydenWire news site:

“I have a bumper sticker on the refrigerator in our garage. It says:

‘Politicians, like diapers, should be changed often, and for the same reason.’

I agree. And for that reason, will not seek re-election. I look forward to returning full-time to the private sector in January, 2019. It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve my friends and neighbors in the Legislature. I will never be able to thank them enough for this experience. I look forward to spending more time with my family, friends and co-workers.”

Jarchow ran unsuccessfully in a special election in the 10th Senate District, losing to St. Croix County Democrat Patty Schachtner in January. He was elected to the Assembly in 2014.

 


